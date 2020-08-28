OGALLALA — A 35-year-old Ogallala man pleaded no contest Friday afternoon to four amended charges of being an accessory to manslaughter in the stabbing death of John Frantis in 2017.
In Keith County District Court, Larry J. Derrera — who initially claimed to be a witness to the incident — also pleaded no contest to a count of cocaine possession.
No sentencing date was noted in a search of Keith County court records.
Derrera was arrested on May 22 and was initially charged with second-degree murder in the case along with six other felony counts.
He also was charged with two counts of being an accessory to a felony and a count each of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, manslaughter, second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.
Derrera’s arrest came three weeks after charges against 18-year-old Amadeus Leroux — the original suspect in the case — were dismissed after a review of DNA evidence on the weapon involved and other significant locations ruled out the Denver resident as the perpetrator.
According to court documents, the analysis reflected significant DNA evidence from Derrera and another individual who was in the Ogallala house where the 25-year-old Fratis was stabbed to death on March 28, 2017.
Both Derrera and the other individual — who has not been charged in Fratis’ death — gave testimony to law enforcement officials at the time that pinned the incident on Leroux.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.