On the road again: Torres brothers make stop at Buffalo Bill Rodeo on 3rd night

Joshua and Jonathan Torres were already walking to their vehicle once the team roping event of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo had ended Friday.
They were coming off a leaderboard-topping performance at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, Missouri, on Thursday and attempted to do the same in North Platte. Joshua and Jonathan didn’t do as well as they hoped. Their calf moved in a way where they couldn’t rope it.
It was just another day on the rodeo circuit. Joshua and Jonathan were already thinking about their next performance in Afton, Wyoming, and the 9½-hour drive to get there before it starts Saturday morning. When you compete anywhere from four to six or seven days, a no score at one event can happen. It’s on to the next event after that.
“We try and go somewhere every day of the week,” Joshua said. “If there’s something and we’re gone away from home, we feel like we have to be entered somewhere every day. Doesn’t matter if it’s Sunday or Monday.”
Originally from Ocala, Florida, the Torres moved to Stephenville, Texas, and they mainly operate out of there. That’s where you’ll find them during the off-season, and every once in a while, you can find them back in Florida visiting their parents.
They’ll mainly be on the road, though, traveling with their horses packed onto a trailer attached to the back of the truck. It takes just under 12 hours to get from Stephenville to North Platte, which is quite a distance for hauling horses around especially with all the stops they make along the way.
“We try to find the best places we can stop (for the horses), big pens,” Jonathan said. “Keep them drinking water, just keep their stomachs feeling well. We just try to keep them as sound as possible and try to give them the best place to rest, just like we do.”
The brothers said they’ll be driving through the night toward Afton, as they compete in the morning. They said they need to be there by 8 a.m.
“We’ll probably stop halfway, water the horses and clean out the trailer somewhere good,” Joshua said. “Maybe walk them for a second and get some diesel and keep going. We like to stop every five-six hours, it just depends.”
The traveling doesn’t end there. They head to Logan, Utah, the next night, followed by a day and half off before heading to Jerome, Idaho. They said they have some rodeos in Montana after that.
“We got a rodeo almost every day for the next two weeks,” Joshua said. “We’ll be back home maybe for a couple days in two weeks, then go back out for another two weeks let’s say. We’re just kinda doing what we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.