Taxable values of North Platte local governments
|Government
|2019-20
|2020-21
|Percent change
|North Platte Public Schools
|$2,446,190,777
|$2,496,005,032
|2.04%
|*City of North Platte/Airport Authority
|$1,604,401,647
|$1,618,995,929
|0.91%
|*Lincoln County/Ag Society
|$4,983,736,045
|$5,030,301,347
|0.93%
|Mid-Plains Community College Area
|$20,636,637,675
|$20,493,481,209
|-0.69%
|Twin Platte Natural Resources District
|$6,547,324,523
|$6,700,757,569
|2.34%
|Educational Service Unit 16
|$9,962,857,020
|$10,092,784,523
|1.30%
North Platte’s local government “budget season” is starting out the same way last year’s did — with relatively flat taxable values.
Like last year, that makes for a good start for the city’s property owners.
Once again this year, The Telegraph will illustrate the relative impact of each successive 2020-21 budget decision on 2020 property tax bills payable next year for three sample North Platte homes.
The first major piece of next year’s tax-rate puzzle was installed Thursday, the state’s deadline for assessors to certify taxable values on which local governments can collect next year’s tax bills.
Like 2019, 2020 won’t be a year likely to produce tax windfalls.
While North Platte Public Schools’ total taxable value grew just over 2%, combined valuations for the city of North Platte and Lincoln County are less than 1% higher.
The picture was much the same for two of the three “multicounty” taxing entities, with valuations up 2.3% for the Twin Platte Natural Resources District and 1.3% for Educational Service Unit 16.
However, total taxable values fell for the third straight year in the 18 counties served by the Mid-Plains Community College Area. ESU 16 covers 15 counties and Twin Platte NRD four.
Before we consider what that means, let’s review the three equations that decide a property owner’s basic tax bill:
» “Tax base” (overall taxable value) / property tax request = property tax rate (in dollars and cents per $100 of taxable value).
Once each local government gets its certified taxable value, it can compute what its tax rate needs to be to raise whatever amount it needs from property taxes to meet its budget.
Also remember that the property tax request covers whatever the local government can’t cover from other revenue sources to pay for the spending it plans in its new budget.
» Sum of local property tax rates = combined tax rate.
Simple enough: Once all local governments serving a property have finished their budgets, one can add up the total tax rate.
» Combined tax rate x individual taxable value = final property tax bill.
Assessors put the first piece of that final equation in place during the spring, when property owners learned what their individual 2020 taxable values would be.
That period brought good news for the owners of The Telegraph’s three sample homes, none of which has seen its taxable value rise since 2018.
Our model substitutes 2020 figures for 2019 ones as each new figure is set. Today’s initial projection of next year’s tax bills, then, applies 2020 valuations — both individual and collective — to each government’s 2019 tax requests to yield projected tax rates.
That yielded a combined tax-rate cut of about 3 cents per $100 of taxable value, though only if all eight local governments froze tax requests.
Here’s the result or our sample homes:
» The owners of Home 1, a 1½-story, three-bedroom home with a full basement north of the Union Pacific tracks, would see their projected tax bill fall by $32.50. The home is valued at $109,950 for tax purposes.
» Home 2, a single-story, two-bedroom home with no basement near Westfield Shopping Center, would get a $31.14 tax break. Its 2020 valuation remained at $105,325.
» Home 3, a two-story, four-bedroom home on North Platte’s traditional southwest side, was again valued at $285,720. Its projected tax cut at this point, therefore, would be the largest at $84.47.
The rest of North Platte’s 2020-21 budget and property tax picture will emerge rapidly after August turns to September.
The eight local governments serving city properties will finalize their property tax requests and set their budgets during September, starting with the city of North Platte on Sept. 3.
All eight must adopt their budgets and submit them to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts by Sept. 20. Lincoln County commissioners then must ratify the necessary rates for all county taxing entities by Oct. 15.
