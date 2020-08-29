Beginning with Tuesday’s regular meeting, the North Platte City Council will offer online YouTube livestreaming of its meetings in addition to the city’s longtime broadcasts on local cable TV systems.
The city had used Zoom technology in offering online access to its council meetings since April 1, when the state’s original COVID-19 “directed health measure” took effect.
Additional cameras have been installed in the City Hall council chamber to provide a variety of views of council members, speakers and the audience, City Administrator Matt Kibbon said.
Council meetings remain open to the public, but residents are still encouraged to watch online or on cable to limit possible spread of COVID-19, he said.
To watch and listen to the council meeting:
» YouTube livestream: Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
» Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on either Spectrum (Charter Communications) or Allo Communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.