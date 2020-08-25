Operations have been suspended at the Greenbrier Rail Services plant in Hershey due to business conditions, according to a company spokesman.
The move was announced Tuesday morning and impacts 24 individuals at the plant, which is focused on rail car wheel repair and replacement.
“We are referring to it as a suspension of operations at this time,” said Jack Isselmann, the senior vice president of communications with the Greenbrier Cos. “Our hope is that if business conditions improve, we would be able to resume business operations there.”
He said severance packages are being offered to the employees who choose to pursue that option.
Isselmann said the Hershey plant, located at 18610 U.S Highway 30, has been in operation for eight years
The move comes due to a slowdown in the railroad industry that Isselmann said increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously rail car wheel replacement is dependent on rail car utilization,” Isselmann said. “We’ve seen significant drop in rail car utilization over the last couple of months with a corresponding increase in rail cars in storage.”
The Hershey plant is part of a network of rail car repair and manufacturing operations under the Greenbrier Cos. umbrella.
Isselmann said there have been a “range of actions across the network” since December to address the issue.
“We’ve been taking actions impacting our operations around the United States and the world over the last roughly 12 months,” Isselmann said.
“It’s difficult to part with the many dedicated employees that we’ve had in (Hershey) over the last several years,” Isselmann said. “We hope that business conditions improve soon.”
