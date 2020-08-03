In other Unicameral action Monday involving bills by west central Nebraska lawmakers:
» Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer won identical 47-0 votes to pass bills to update various laws affecting elections (Legislative Bill 1055) and school district boundaries (LB 1166). Brewer chairs the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.
» North Platte Sen. Mike Groene likewise won 47-0 final approval of a bill (LB 1130) updating laws affecting mutual finance organizations created by interlocal agreements between local governments.
» Senators also advanced LB 781, a bill requiring continuing education for city, village and county treasurers, to the final stage of consideration on a voice vote.
The bill, introduced by Gering Sen. John Stinner, would address an issue that contributed to Lincoln County commissioners’ 2019 removal of then-Treasurer Lorie Koertner amid chronic shortfalls in forwarding property tax payments to some of the county’s local governments.
During a July 2019 County Board hearing, Koertner — also a former Webster County treasurer — said she had never taken advantage of optional classes for new treasurers offered by the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
