Overcome barriers to achievement, Women of Achievement speaker urges audience

Andrea Wenburg’s first hard lesson about achievement came as a 6-year-old watching a high school basketball game.

Given her on-the-spot dream shot to be a junior cheerleader, she talked herself out of it in her own head, the North Platte-based leadership strategist said at Thursday’s annual Women of Achievement luncheon.

“It is not easy to be a woman of achievement or a voice of influence and have a meaningful impact in the world,” Wenburg told her audience at the Sandhills Convention Center.

But the successful people she has encountered “help me to see that tensions don’t have to hold us back. They don’t have to control what we decide to do and how to do it.”

Nine women from among 21 finalists received Women of Achievement awards in various categories after Wenburg’s talk. The 2022 awards were co-sponsored by The Telegraph and NebraskaLand Bank.

Wenburg, founder of the Voice of Influence podcast and academy, said she yearned as a little girl to be invited to join the high school cheerleaders at the ballgames she and her family regularly attended.

“They’d go and get the crowd all riled up, and I’d think to myself, 'I could get the crowd to yell louder than they do,’” she said.

Then her chance came. One of her babysitters, who was on the cheer squad, came over and asked if she wanted to come join them.

But she told her babysitter no. Twice in a row.

“I thought to myself, I don’t want to admit how badly I really do want to do this, because if I admit how much I want it and I get down there and I look silly, I’ll be humiliated.”

After she turned down the invitation again, “I thought to myself, ‘She just has to ask me one more time. Then it will all be on her if I mess up and I’ll be free to do my thing.”

It didn’t happen. The babysitter said, “OK,” and rejoined the other cheerleaders. “And I never got another chance,” Wenburg said.

She said the internal struggle between ambition and fear of failure is one of three tensions she has experienced and hears about from “hundreds of successful people.”

She describes them as she speaks, writes, records her Voice of Influence podcast and advises organizations on how to unlock their employees’ potential, Wenburg said.

“One of the leadership concepts we teach is to encourage people to fail fast, because failure is simply part of the game,” she said.

“No one wins all the time. You may as well take risks and find out quickly what works and what doesn’t and keep going.”

In describing the other two tensions, Wenburg offered the analogy of a cargo ship that can tip over more easily if it’s too lightly loaded but struggle to move forward if overloaded.

“When we carry responsibility, we are propelled forward, flowing through the waters of life with good momentum, purpose, intentionality,” she said.

But with “too much responsibility, we get weighed down by the pressure,” she added. “All we can do is just try to stay afloat.”

People attuned to “seeing so many needs,” she added, need to be ready to make tradeoffs in other areas to remedy them because “we simply can’t do it all.”

Finally, Wenburg cautioned listeners to be aware of “the internal tug-of-war between pursuing what we want and the need to keep everyone happy, to take care of everybody.”

It’s an especially relevant tension for women, she added. “Ambitious women, women of achievement, are really good at fixing things — so good that they often get called upon to save the day. Or sometimes they just step in and save the day, whether anybody wants them to or not.”

But doing the latter not only “changes our cargo load” personally but also can hinder others from learning through experience and even mistakes, Wenburg said.

“You don’t want to solely be known as the cleanup crew, nor do you want to keep enabling poor leadership by saving them all the time,” she told her listeners.

After Wenburg’s speech, nine North Platte women received 2022 Women of Achievement Awards in various categories. They and the rest of this year’s 21 finalists were individually recognized before winners were named.

The 2022 honorees are:

» Business: Abbie Pack, Hirschfeld’s, Harbor Lights and Venue 304.

» Cultural Arts: Sue McKain, board secretary, North Platte Community Playhouse.

» Education: Jody Tomanek, vice president of academic affairs, North Platte Community College.

» Government: Judy Clark, North Platte and Lincoln County planning administrator.

» Medical: Dr. Renee Engler, board vice chair, Great Plains Health.

» Social Services: Traci Sawyer, substance abuse prevention system coordinator, Community Connections.

» Up and Coming: Elleigh Fisher, senior and FFA chapter president, North Platte High School.

» Volunteer: Emily Wurl and Tauni Morris, co-leaders of the Centennial Park Community Build Playground drive.

NebraskaLand Bank Chief Operating Officer Kim Schroll served as emcee.

