The Lincoln County Department of Roads began overlay work Tuesday morning on West State Farm Road.
The work extends from the intersection with Hidden Lakes Road to the intersection of Newberry Road. Work is also being done on West State Farm from the North Platte city limits to near Mid-Plains Community College.
The road will remain open, but there will be temporary delays.
