A 24-year-old Paxton woman was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for possession and intent to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine in 2019.
Logan Anderson will also serve three years of supervised release after her prison term.
Anderson’s co-defendant in the case, Nathan Goulding, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison on July 29. He will serve four years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
According to a media release from United States Attorney Joe Kelly’s office, law enforcement officers contacted Goulding and Anderson at their Paxton residence on April 9, 2019.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Cooperative Operation for Drug Enforcement task force received a search warrant for the property after a “distinct odor of marijuana” was detected at the residence.
In a subsequent search, 65 grams of methamphetamine was collected along with a digital scale and numerous other drug paraphernalia items.
