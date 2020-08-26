LINCOLN — Phase 3 directed health measures for 66 Nebraska counties, including Lincoln, have been extended to Sept. 13, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release WEdnesday.
The directed health measure was set to end on Aug. 31.
All counties in Phase 3 will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 unless hospitalizations dramatically change, a press release said. Those 66 counties will continue in Phase 4 through Oct. 31.
