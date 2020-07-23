It was an eventful Thursday afternoon at the Lincoln County Fair for one pygmy goat.
First, Callie gave birth to her first kid while situated in a stall on the fairgrounds. Less than two hours later, she took third overall in the dairy category during the 4-H goat show.
“It definitely was interesting,” said Callie’s handler, Dusty Brown of Hershey. “(Showing her) was kind of a last-minute thing. I didn’t think she would do as well as she did, but we pulled through.”
Callie is in her first year of competing in shows and gave birth about a week earlier than she was expected to. The male kid was carried alongside its mother as she was being shown and names were still being discussed for it.
Brown said she was leaning toward calling him Moon, as Callie’s original name was Luna.
Callie is one of four pygmy goats that Brown works with on her family farm.
“They are smaller and easier to maintain than (other goats),” Brown said of pygmies. “They really don’t get out (of confinement) much, but when they do, they really are not that hard to catch, They’re like a puppy.”
The goats were the lone show to catch in the afternoon at the fair. Rabbit and poultry shows were held in the morning.
Matt Weideman had five entrants in the rabbit show and all of them won their respective classes.
The best performer in Weideman’s bunch was Buck, a black standard satin rabbit — a breed that is known for the shine and texture of its coat.
The rabbit, which was born last fall, won its class (junior satin) and was champion of commercial rabbit and the grand champion overall.
Judges in the competition looked at body type, ears, eye carriage and coverage, and the teeth and nails as well.
“They also want to see that the rabbit is not sick and is nice and fat and conditioned,” Weideman said. “Overall, basically they just want to see that it is a healthy animal.”
In the poultry barn, right next to where the rabbit were being shown, Olivia Prieto was cleaning up the awards with her hen, Lacey.
The silver-laced Wyandotte, which hatched just last fall, was named the overall champion in the large fowl competition.
Lacey, a fowl with a black and white feather pattern, had a few characteristics that made her a strong candidate to show.
“She’s definitely a bigger bird for her age and her color pattern is very nice,” said Prieto, an incoming junior at North Platte High School.
Feather pattern is one thing that judges look for in competition along with the bird’s build, overall condition and presentation.
“We actually washed her yesterday, so she’s very sleek-looking,” said Prieto, who has been showing chickens for two years.
Lacey is the top-performing chicken that Prieto has had, and she is already planning what can be done for an encore.
“I think I definitely want to bring her back next year and see what happens,” Prieto said.
