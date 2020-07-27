Two separate airplane crashes— one fatal — were reported Saturday afternoon in Perkins and Chase counties.
The pilot of a spray plane was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash reported at 12:05 p.m. in a cornfield about seven miles south of Grant, according to the Perkins County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Tuttle, 31, of College Grove, Tennessee, was the lone occupant in the plane.
The second crash happened about 11:49 a.m. Saturday, according to a Chase County Sheriff’s Office media release.
The plane, a VANS RV-6 fixed single-engine aircraft, went down in a cornfield in rural Chase County shortly after takeoff from a private runaway just outside Imperial.
The plane’s two male occupants were both transported to the Chase County Community Hospital, according to the release. The pilot, a Chase County resident, was treated for minor injuries and released the same day. The passenger, who sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, was transported to a medical facility in Colorado.
The causes of both crashes are undetermined. The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Russ Pankonin of the Grant Tribune-Sentinel contributed to this story.
