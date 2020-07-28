In other business Tuesday, the North Platte Planning Commission backed approval of all but one of the following at the City Council’s Aug. 18 meeting:
» A conditional use permit for River’s Edge Golf Course to build “stay and play” duplexes where golfers could lodge while playing the former North Platte Country Club course.
Commission members unanimously endorsed the plan as long as it’s granted under the “seasonal dwelling” definition in city codes.
The original proposal cited the definition for bed-and-breakfast facilities, which panel member Marilyn McGahan said doesn’t really fit.
» A land-use amendment and rezoning ordinance that would enable a residential building at 1220 S. Willow St. to become the new home of Family Hearing Specialists LLC.
The planning panel split 6-3 in favor of the land-use amendment and 7-2 in backing the rezoning, which would change the site from R-2 to H-1 given its nearness to Great Plains Health.
McGahan and colleague Lee Davies voted against both, saying seller Faulhaber Properties LLC and buyers Bruce and Sherri Dodson should have sought a conditional use permit under the current zoning.
Panel member Pat Smith joined them in opposing the land-use amendment.
» A master-plan amendment for an existing 13-pad mobile-home court at 1402 E. Third St. enabling up to six RVs or campers to be parked on vacant pads there for no more than six months.
But the Planning Commission split 4-4 on the request, which was opposed by some neighbors in light of past disturbances there.
McGahan, Brent Barker, Don Weber and Chairman Greg Wilke voted against the amendment, with Davies, Smith, Jim Bain and Travis Herdt in favor.
The tie was created by the absence of Bonnie Kruse, who participated in earlier agenda votes but had to leave before the two-hour, 10-minute meeting concluded.
» A subdivision requested by Great Plains Health to enable future development of more medical facilities on its land between West Philip Avenue and Midlands Family Medicine, 611 W. Francis St.
It calls for completion of West William Avenue between Ash and Oak streets and the creation of two new lots.
» An unrelated replat that also would create two new lots while enabling the extension of Sunrise Drive west of Menards from U.S. Highway 83 to South Willow.
In both cases, Clark said, the land’s respective developers would have to build the new street or deposit a bond to cover construction costs.
» A lot split that would enable the late Gothenburg and North Platte lawyer P. Stephen Potter’s law office at 220 W. Sixth St. and duplex at 513-515 N. Sycamore St. to be sold separately.
» A trio of items that would divide property at 1815 E. Sixth St. and 1905 E. Sixth St. into four lots and rezone it from R-3 single-family and multifamily residential to I-1 industrial.
Stephen and Debbi Simpson and Benny and Angela Robinson envision large commercial or industrial storage buildings on the land.
Planning Commission members voted 8-0 to recommend the necessary land-use amendment, rezoning request and replat to the City Council.
» A recommended policy manual for the future use of “PACE financing” for energy-efficiency projects within the city.
The council May 19 enacted an ordinance authorizing the technique, known as “property assessed clean energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.