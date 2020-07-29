Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT. * AT 854 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... NORTH PLATTE, BRADY, MAXWELL, LAKE MALONEY STATE RECREATION AREA, NORTH PLATTE AIRPORT, KEITH, COTTONWOOD CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, JEFFREY CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA AND BIRDWOOD. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 168 AND 207. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 76 AND 85. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&