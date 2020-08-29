Police, fire crews at wreck scene on West Second Street

Police and fire crews were at the site of a wreck on West Second Street Saturday afternoon involving this black Chevy Malibu.

 Photo courtesy of Tim Burger

Police and fire crews are cleaning up a five-car wreck near the intersection of Second and Maple streets.

A person at the scene said a black Chevy Malibu sideswiped a white pickup before hitting a parked Nisson, shoving it about a half a block where it ran into two more vehicles.

