Law enforcement agencies are seeking assistance in finding a 17-year-old North Platte girl who has been missing since Monday.
Kaylee Nichelson, 17, is listed at 5 foot, 7 inches and 108 pounds. She is described as having blond or strawberry-blond hair and blue eyes.
Those with information are asked to contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789 or call 911. Tips can also be provided online at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or calling 308-534-8400.
