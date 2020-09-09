Police seek help in locating 17-year-old runaway

The North Platte Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 17-year-old North Platte girl in a runaway case.
Kaylee Nichelson is listed at 5 foot, 2 inches and 106 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is possibly driving a silver 2004 Honda Civic with the Nebraska license plate 15-FS22.
Nichelson was reported as a missing person last Monday and was located two days later.
Those with information on her current location are asked to contact either the police department at 308-535-6789 or a local law enforcement agency.
Individuals can also provide anonymous information at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com or at 308-534-8400.
