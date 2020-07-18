Prairie Arts Center, nonprofits benefit from first Flea Market Flip

For once this year, organizers of a North Platte event didn’t have to worry about whether COVID-19 would decide whether it did better or worse than the year before.
It helps, of course, that Saturday’s first “Flipping Out: Flea Market Flip” auction and sale at the Prairie Arts Center didn’t have a history for people to compare with.
Executive Director Holly Carlini was pleased with the event’s 30 entries of old-but-artistically improved furniture or knick-knacks and the traffic from residents bidding online Friday or in person Saturday.
“With everything going on right now, it’s hard to get out to garage sales or antique stores” to find an aging item to renovate, Carlini said. “I think it was great.”
Individual residents or teams of business or nonprofit employees re-crafted items that had seen better days for the event, which ended with a live auction and raffle.
Online bidding for the auction items opened Friday, with silent bids taken Saturday morning under the event’s tents outside the Prairie Arts Center.
Each item’s overall highest bid from the online and silent segments was used as the opening bid for the live auction, Carlini said.
The PAC received a portion of the proceeds from each item, she said, but the item’s crafters were free to choose a nonprofit group to receive the rest of the item’s sale price.
Among the initial “Flea Market Flip” products were Renae Porter’s “Generation Gap,” an old sewing-machine cabinet transformed to hold a hidden desk and storage drawers.
Another noteworthy item, “Dreaming Events and CR Rustic,” began life as a bathroom vanity. By the time re-creators Sara Estrada and Rob and Cory Derbyshire were through, it had become a coffee and wine bar topped by imported wood and featuring custom-made wine glasses, a coffee mug and a new Keurig coffeemaker.
“It’s pretty amazing to see what people can do,” Carlini said.
