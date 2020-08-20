After three months of depressed sales- and lodging-tax figures due to COVID-19, North Platte leaders were bracing for another from a June without Nebraskaland Days.
They were stunned to be only half right.
Lincoln County’s June lodging tax receipts were better though still historically low. But local leaders were surprised to see an $829,910 sales-tax check — $70,000 above the city’s previous record since 2006 — coming the city’s way.
They can partly thank shoppers at North Platte’s new- and used-car lots, whose June purchases yielded $121,163 in local motor vehicle sales taxes — also a 15-year record.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. knew car dealers had done well in June. But President and CEO Gary Person freely admitted he didn’t see figures like those coming.
“I was pleasantly shocked,” he said.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon was equally surprised, though he said he had expected local economic activity to bounce back as Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed his coronavirus “directed health measures” over May and June.
“It’s hard for me to put a finger” on all the factors, Kibbon said. But “I think the sales-tax dollars reflect people having been cooped up in their homes and catching up with different types of spending.”
Person agreed, noting that local construction activity picked up in May and contributed to a recovery in sales taxes as contractors bought local building materials.
“I think that confidence built in June that (people) were seeing the backside of this thing,” he said. “But it’s amazing with no Nebraskaland Days. It just defies logic.”
North Platte’s annual official state celebration was postponed from June to August, then had to be cut short when COVID-19 cases surged. The city also lost the annual Miss Nebraska and Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageants, both June events.
June’s torrid pace of local motor vehicle sales is most evident in the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s breakdown of North Platte’s monthly receipts from its 1.5% sales tax.
The city’s gross non-vehicle tax receipts for June were $722,907, about $53,500 better than in May but well behind a four-month streak last summer of nearing or topping $750,000 a month.
The city’s gross “consumer use taxes,” a relatively minor category, fell by nearly half to $11,507 between May and June.
But the $121,163 in gross motor vehicle sales taxes not only nearly quadrupled from May ($32,355) but beat the city’s June 2018 record in that category ($73,726) by a massive 64.3%.
June 2018 was also the same month North Platte had its highest overall net sales taxes of $759,652. The state’s online monthly records start with January 2006.
The Revenue Department retains a portion of city sales taxes and county lodging taxes as an administration fee under state law. In the city’s case, that totaled $25,667 in June.
Top managers at North Platte’s major new-car dealerships agreed June was a strong month, at least where total numbers of vehicles sold were concerned.
They said major car manufacturers helped by pushing “0% financing” deals. That means customers could get a new-car loan that doesn’t charge a formal interest rate for a short time.
“June and July are usually two of the better months of the year,” said Terry Kuenle, general manager of Janssen Auto Group’s two dealerships. “But we definitely were expecting less (sales).”
Interestingly, many of June’s new-car purchasers weren’t trading in old vehicles, said Kuenle and his counterparts at Jerry Remus Chevrolet and Bill Summers Ford.
That would have boosted their eventual sales-tax bill, they said, because the tax would have been charged on the full sticker price instead of a net price after deducting the trade-in value.
“People were buying cars outright. And no one (in town) hurt,” Kuenle said. Even including used-car dealers, “all the car dealers did well.”
A couple of customers at Summers Ford said they were using their $1,200-per-adult COVID-19 stimulus checks from the federal government toward down payments, sales manager P.D. Neff said.
Neff, Kuenle and Remus Chevrolet co-owner Jared Remus also credited COVID-19 curbs on out-of-town shopping and local bankers’ success in steering federal Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans to at least 1,375 local and regional businesses to help them avoid layoffs.
June’s record motor vehicle sales taxes “goes to show the local car dealers bring in a lot of revenue to the state as far as sales tax,” Remus said. “I think that’s often underestimated.”
Some of those sales taxes also may have been delayed coming in, Person said, because of the Lincoln County Courthouse’s public shutdown from mid-March to late May during the initial coronavirus shutdowns.
Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order March 19 waiving vehicle titling and registration deadlines during that period. Motor vehicle purchasers pay their sales tax when they title and register them.
The three new-car managers said their “unit sales” continued strong in July, before local increases in COVID-19 cases became noticeable as August began.
That increases the chance that the city’s Quality Growth Fund — fueled by sales taxes reserved under an about-to-expire 10-year plan — will get one more strong infusion before the city’s 2019-20 fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
June’s record collections pushed the city’s 11-month total to $7,435,793, nearly $300,000 past this year’s “trigger point” beyond which QGF and the city’s general fund split additional sales taxes equally until the fiscal year ends.
Kibbon said June’s net sales tax receipts were good for $147,281 in new funds for QGF, which would continue as it has since 2000 if voters renew the program in the Nov. 3 election.
July’s net sales taxes, expected to arrive in mid-September, will add to that total. But for QGF to collect its maximum possible $650,000 this year, North Platte would need to net an unprecedented $1 million from last month.
On the other hand, “the prospects of (any QGF) money happening were pretty bleak” before June, Kibbon said. “That’s a side benefit from having a rebound there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.