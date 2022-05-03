Property rights vs. city planning splits North Platte City Council

Historically familiar arguments pitting orderly planning against property rights preceded a split North Platte City Council vote Tuesday over updating the city’s residential zoning regulations.

An ordinance containing the package, already pulled from the agenda once in April, won 5-3 first-round approval. Two more “yes” votes will be required.

Its major features, including a trimming of types of residential zoning districts from four to three, have changed little since the city Planning Commission introduced it at a Feb. 3 council work session.

But council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods took aim at the package’s roots in a 2020 state law encouraging more “missing middle housing” before voting against the local measure’s advancement.

Councilmen Jim Carman, Brad Garrick, Ty Lucas and Pete Volz and Council President Jim Nisley voted for the ordinance.

Like zoning regulations in general, the law passed as Legislative Bill 866 amounts to government interference with property owners’ rights, opponents said.

“More and more, we put restrictions on what we can do with our own personal property, and that troubles me more every day,” Rieker said.

The City Hall planning staff and Planning Commission members started reviewing residential zoning codes last summer to address LB 866’s issues, Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said.

The 2020 law, sponsored by four Omaha- and Lincoln-area lawmakers, cited statewide shortages of affordable housing and a general nationwide lack since World War II of construction of “middle housing” like duplexes and townhouses.

The ordinance before the council would freely allow such units in the revised R-2 and R-3 zoning districts. In R-1 districts — which have been limited to single-family homes — they would be allowed if the council grants a conditional use permit.

As he reads LB 866, Rieker said, “we’re no longer building houses for people. We’re building houses for ‘workforce.’ We’re systematically removing the humanity of people.”

Councilwoman Donna Tryon went further. “It seems like, to me, we’ve wasted a lot of time, a lot of city resources, in trying to — I don’t know — do what?” she said.

“It’s just too way much regulation for me, and I can’t support it.”

Volz and Carman replied that property rights can’t be absolute. “I know we talk about the property owner,” Volz said. “But we also have to protect the neighbor.”

“I tend to agree with the line of thought that we’ve probably got way too much regulation out there,” Carman said. “However, I think we need to understand that without reasonable regulation, that (we would be) in a society that’s way too chaotic for my liking.”

Lucas said council division over affordable-housing initiatives could hamper efforts to lure workers to new businesses like the planned Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant and tenants at a Lincoln County rail park.

“Guys, if we want to be successful as a community with all these great industrial and economic development projects that we have, we have to be ‘all hands on deck’ on housing,” Lucas said.

“If people don’t have a place to live, they’re not going to come here and be employed, or they’re going to choose to commute from farther away than we’d like them to.”

Tryon said building more duplexes and townhouses would bring “unintended consequences with people living in such close quarters.”

“They have different lifestyles, they have different family makeups, they have different beliefs, they have different levels of respect,” she said.

The trio opposing the ordinance split briefly when Tryon offered an amendment to remove definitions of “special types” of dwelling units from the ordinance.

That category includes homes in structures like cargo containers, grain bins, Quonset homes, combinations of dwelling units and machine sheds and “tiny houses” of 500 square feet or less.

Carman voted with Tryon and Rieker to strip the definitions, but Woods joined the other four council members in voting “no.”

Homes in such unusual structures might make sense in rural areas but not in cities, Tryon said in offering her amendment.

“You know what that’s going to make our town look like?” she said. “It’s going to be worse than a rundown house.”

Lucas replied that some people are attracted to the novelty of living in such buildings.

“Which one of these would you want next to you?” Tryon asked him.

“I’m good with any of them next to me,” Lucas said.

“OK,” Tryon replied. “Well, I hope you live long enough to see one next to you, then.”

“Bring it on,” Lucas said.

Woods publicly explained his vote against Tryon’s amendment, telling her and Rieker that he believes no property owner should be kept from using that property in any way he or she wishes.

“I think most people are sensible human beings (and) we try to get along with our neighbors, and we have to live with them,” he said.

Council members earlier adopted two minor “cleanup” amendments offered by Rieker on 8-0 votes.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.