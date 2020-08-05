Rail car catches fire, causes Sutherland ethanol plant evacuation

Fire and rescue trucks sit in front of the Midwest Renewable Energy ethanol plant just outside Sutherland Wednesday afternoon.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

A rail car that contained ethanol product caught on fire Wednesday about 12:30 p.m. and forced the evacuation of Midwest Renewable Energy ethanol plant's employees. Sutherland, Hershey and Paxton fire departments responded. Sutherland Fire Chief Todd Hanneman said the blaze was contained to one car and was extinguished. Hanneman said crews were on the scene for roughly two hours. 

