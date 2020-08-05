Rail car catches fire, causes Sutherland ethanol plant evacuation

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FRONTIER AND SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM CDT... AT 1142 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 10 MILES NORTHEAST OF WELLFLEET, OR 16 MILES NORTH OF CURTIS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND PENNY SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BRADY, MAXWELL, WELLFLEET, COTTONWOOD CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, HANSEN MEMORIAL RESERVE STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA, JEFFREY CANYON STATE WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA AND VROMAN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 187 AND 207. HIGHWAY 83 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 52 AND 57, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 62 AND 74. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&