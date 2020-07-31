Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL PERKINS...EASTERN KEITH AND WEST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT/300 PM MDT/... AT 319 PM CDT/219 PM MDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER KEYSTONE, OR NEAR OGALLALA, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OGALLALA, PAXTON, KEYSTONE, SARBEN, ROSCOE, KINGSLEY DAM, NEVENS AND BROGANVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 61 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 83 AND 101. HIGHWAY 92 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 137 AND 138. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 124 AND 155.