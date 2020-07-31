LINCOLN — The damaged Willow View boat ramp at Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area is expected to be closed for the remainder of the year.
A concrete extension to the ramp sloughed away over time, creating a hazard for boat trailers, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks.
In addition, the north lane of the Spring Creek Area boat ramp closed for the year starting Friday, as the end of the concrete ramp is getting close to the water line.
Two other boat ramps are available at Red Willow, located in Frontier County. To view an interactive map of boat ramps on waters across Nebraska, visit Maps.OutdoorNebraska.gov/Boating.
A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area.
