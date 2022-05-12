 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retirement party planned for 2 Hershey teachers

Hershey Public Schools will celebrate two teachers who are retiring after more than 40 years in education.

A party for Jane Ransdell and Sue Hutchison is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 19 in the Hershey school cafeteria. The public is invited to attend.

Ransdell has been a teacher for 42 years and Hutchison for 41 years.

After doing her student teaching at Arapahoe, Ransdell graduated from college in 1977 and began her teaching career at Arapahoe. She taught for 22 years at Platte Valley No. 8 Country School before hiring on at Hershey, where she continued teaching for 15 years.

Hutchison grew up in Palmyra and graduated from Peru State College in 1981. Her first position was in Nebraska City. One year later she came to Hershey, where she taught for 40 more years. Hutchison has taught special education, second grade and Title I.

