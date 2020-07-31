COVID-19 continues to force changes in Nebraskaland Days plans, including the parade that was scheduled for Aug. 8.
Because the state’s directed health measures remain in Phase 3 for North Platte, regular parades are not allowed, so Executive Director David Fudge said the event will now be a “reverse parade.”
“What we’re going to do is take the entries we have and line them up around the interior of Cody Park,” Fudge said. “People will enter the southwest entrance of the park south of the Buffalo Bill statue.”
Miss Rodeo America Jordan Tierney and Miss Rodeo Nebraska Joeli Walrath will greet people as they enter the park. Others will direct the drivers in a counterclockwise direction around the inside perimeter of the park.
“They’ll be able to see the entries in the reverse parade and then will exit the park through the main entrance north of the Buffalo Bill memorial,” Fudge said.
The parade starts at 1 p.m.
“We’ll do the parade judging at 12:30 p.m. and then let people drive through the park from 1 to 2 p.m.,” Fudge said. “Then we’ll pick her up and put her away for the year.”