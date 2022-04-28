Road 72 Fire 88% contained, NEMA reports

The Road 702 Fire, which has burned since April 22, is nearing containment, according to the latest report on the blaze.

In a Thursday morning update, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said the blaze — which has burned 43,582 acres in Kansas and Nebraska — was considered 88% contained,

The fire was listed at 74% contained Wednesday morning.

There are two areas of uncontrolled fire edge, both just south of U.S. Highway 6 along the Republican River.

The plan was for firefighters to focus on those areas Thursday, according to the update. In addition, crews will continue to “patrol and mop up all portions of the fireline that have been previously contained to further secure the fire perimeter in those areas.”

The night shift crews, which consist of four engines and a division supervisors, patrolled the fire area mopping up any hot spots that posed a threat to the line. The crew also responded to 911 calls of smoke and flames within the fire area.

The fire was listed at 41,448 acres Wednesday.

The increase is due to the inclusion of unburned interior islands being absorbed within the fire perimeter.