The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss a proposal from Shelco Asphalpt and Paving for the Hershey-Dickens Road Project at its meeting on Monday.
The board will:
» Discuss and consider special designated liquor license application submitted by Big Red Liquor for an event at Harbor Lights on Sept. 12.
» Consider adoption of a resolution directing the County Attorney to commence foreclosure on tax sale certificates
» Consider authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign the right of way application submitted by Custer Public Power District
» Consider authorizing Henry to sign special designated liquor license submitted by Good Life on the Bricks for an event at Creekside Event Center on Aug. 29
» Conduct 2020-2021 Lincoln County Budget Work Session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.