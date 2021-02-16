 Skip to main content
Rolling blackouts possible in North Platte for next 48 hours
Rolling blackouts possible in North Platte for next 48 hours

Rolling blackouts are possible over the next 48 hours, the City of North Platte said in a press release Tuesday evening.

"These blackout periods could last anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes," the release said. "The highest probability of these blackouts is from 5 p.m. through 10 a.m. each day but they could happen anytime."

According to the release the city and its power supplier, Nebraska Public Power District, are given only a few minutes of advance notice to the blackout periods and businesses and residences are asked to take the following steps to be prepared for these possibilities:

• Close shades and blinds.

• Take steps to minimize drafts and heat loss.

• Turn off and un-plug non-essential lights and appliances.

• Close the fireplace damper when not in use.

• Business should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

• Do not connect a generator to your home's electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.

• Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors.

• Have flashlights and batteries in working condition.

• Keep cell phones charged.

• Keep a trickle of water running in piping that is susceptible to freezing or in lines close to exterior walls.

