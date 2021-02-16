Rolling blackouts possible in North Platte for next 48 hours

Rolling blackouts are possible over the next 48 hours, the City of North Platte said in a press release Tuesday evening.

"These blackout periods could last anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes," the release said. "The highest probability of these blackouts is from 5 p.m. through 10 a.m. each day but they could happen anytime."

According to the release the city and its power supplier, Nebraska Public Power District, are given only a few minutes of advance notice to the blackout periods and businesses and residences are asked to take the following steps to be prepared for these possibilities:

• Close shades and blinds.

• Take steps to minimize drafts and heat loss.

• Turn off and un-plug non-essential lights and appliances.

• Close the fireplace damper when not in use.

• Business should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

• Do not connect a generator to your home's electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician.

• Do not use any grilling equipment for heat indoors.