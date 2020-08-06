Sandhills Open Road Challenge celebrates 20 years on the road with newcomers and veteran competitors

HALSEY — Eighteen-year-old twin sisters Madison and Sydney Nelson will navigate for their grandpa and uncle during the 20th Annual Sandhills Open Road Challenge this weekend.
The race is hosted by the town of Arnold with connections to other area towns as well. There are three legs to the race: The Loup 2 Loup from Halsey to Purdum and back was Thursday. The One-Mile Shootout follows on Friday and finally the Open Road Challenge main event on Saturday. The main event goes north out of Arnold to just south of Dunning and back again.
The Nelson twins graduated from Plattsmouth High School this year and are fond of road racing.
“Our grandpa and uncle got us interested in the race,” Madison said. “Last year was our first year and they asked us if we wanted to be navigators and we’re like, sure, why not.”
Grandfather Mike Rasmussen said he started with drag racing.
“I started drag racing about 1967 and over the years started having kids and got away from that,” Rasmussen said. “My son (Michael) decided he wanted to go racing, so I said OK, we’ll do (the SORC) then.”
Madison navigated for her grandfather Thursday in the Loup 2 Loup race from Halsey to Purdum, while Sydney navigated for her uncle Michael Rasmussen. The girls will switch cars for the SORC Saturday.
“It feels good going really fast,” Sydney said.
Madison said with a laugh that she’s been “known to speed a little from time to time.”
“Maybe we’ll have them driving next year,” Grandpa Rasmussen said, and the girls answered, “Of course.”
The twins will be roommates at Northwest Missouri State University. Madison will be running cross country and studying graphic arts, while Sydney is going into biomedical science.
Jay and Kathleena Hill of Denver are first-timers competing in the SORC and have a unique story about their car, a 2016 Z06 Corvette.
“It was kind of an impulse buy,” Jay said. “I went to the dealership to get the oil changed on my pickup and three hours later we had the car.”
Kathleena said when she came to pick Jay up, he told her they could test drive a Corvette.
“He said let’s take it for a ride,” Kathleena said after the ride, they couldn’t resist.
“When we got the car home, I had to start looking up and learning about what we bought,” Jay said.
Their friend Dan Aksamit, who lives about two miles from the Hills, has been racing the SORC for 19 of the 20 years and invited them up to try it out.
“We’re just so excited to be here,” Jay said. “This is beautiful country and everybody’s so nice and friendly. It’s an awesome place.”
Conor Sparling drove his car all the way from Virginia to participate in the SORC. He said this is his second time to run this race.
“My dad has been doing this race for 10 or 12 years,” Sparling said. “So I watched when I was a little kid and two years ago was my first time driving it.”
Sparling said he does autocross where he lives, but the SORC is the only road race he and his father do.
“We used to live in Wyoming and South Dakota and we used to come every year,” Sparling said. His car is a 2007 Subaru WRX Wagon.
Patty Withrow of Alvo said she comes out to the Halsey area for a Nebraska Bowhunters Association Jamboree, and as luck would have it, it is the same weekend as the SORC.
“We’ve seen the race three or four times,” Withrow said. “It’s definitely an addition to our weekend. It is very exciting.”
