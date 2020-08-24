WAUNETA — Sandhills State Bank has donated $25,000 to Wauneta-Palisade Public Schools to pay for a new mathematics curriculum for elementary students.
“It’s critical that we support our communities in the way the community sees fit,” said bank CEO David Gale of North Platte. “We exist to grow the economies and improve the quality of life in our communities. This investment matches perfectly with the purpose of our bank.”
Sandhills State Bank operates full-service bank branches in 11 western Nebraska cities, including Wauneta, as well as loan production offices in Keystone and Hay Springs.
