The Scout’s Rest Ranch mansion at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, closed since March due to COVID-19, will reopen to the public Friday.
The home built in 1886 by William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release Thursday.
Some exhibits have been removed from public view for safekeeping, while others will be monitored through the pandemic, said Bob Hanover, Game and Parks’ assistant parks division administrator.
“We have developed methods whereby visitors can still see firsthand some of the historic facilities we operate while also protecting the historic resources, park staff and the public,” Hanover said.
“We are excited to see guests once again experience these buildings that are so integral to our past.”
The grounds and other outbuildings at Scout’s Rest, including the barn, reopened earlier this summer. They’re open with a valid park permit from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
Visitors can buy permits in the mansion, online at outdoornebraska.gov or by envelope at pay boxes outside the mansion or in the east parking lot.
Admission to the mansion itself is $2 for adults, $1 for children 3 to 12 and free for children younger than 2.
Visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly, including wearing a mask in the historic buildings and visitor centers, using hand sanitizer and refraining from touching items inside the buildings, Hanover said.
Guests also should follow state and local health measures, including social distancing, limiting group size and staying home if sick or knowingly exposed to someone with COVID-19.
For information, call Scout’s Rest at 308-535-8035 or visit outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch.
