Second Studio 6 in Nebraska opens in North Platte

North Platte’s second Motel 6 — only the second in Nebraska to also share the new Studio 6 brand and concept — has opened for business at 2701 Halligan Drive near the Interstate 80 Newberry Access interchange.
Motel 6/Studio 6 features 91 guest rooms, 46 of them Studio 6 rooms featuring kitchenettes and the others using the classic Motel 6 design, parent company G6 Hospitality said in a press release.
It joins La Quinta Inn & Suites, Tru by Hilton and the Comfort Inn near I-80 Exit 179 and Iron Eagle Golf Course.
The city’s original Motel 6 also remains in operation at 1520 S. Jeffers St., north of the I-80/U.S. Highway 83 interchange and the South Platte River bridges.
