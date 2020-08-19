Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his Lincoln office will mail an application for an “early voting” ballot for the Nov. 3 general election to every Nebraska registered voters whose county hasn’t already done so.
That will ensure all Nebraskans will have the chance to request a ballot and cast it early, as they did in May’s primary election, Evnen said in a press release.
“For voters who have concerns about voting at the polls in November, an early ballot request for a mail-in ballot is a good option,” he said. “Anyone who wishes to vote early should request their ballot as soon as possible.”
Completed early-ballot applications would be returned to the voter’s county clerk or election commissioner.
In-person voting will remain available in the general election as it was in the primary, Evnen said. His office and county election officials again will take precautions to protect live voters and election volunteers from COVID-19, he added.
The first requested early ballots will be sent out Sept. 28, with Oct. 23 the deadline to request one to be mailed to the voter.
The U.S. Postal Service is recommending completed ballots be mailed by Oct. 27, Evnen said, but voters also can hand-deliver them to the courthouse or put them in their county’s dropbox no later than when the polls close Nov. 3.
For information, visit sos.nebraska.gov/elections/early-voting.
