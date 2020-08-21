Semi trailer, car collide at intersection of State Farm Road and Jeffers Street

A semi trailer and a Lincoln collided at the intersection of State Farm Road and Jeffers Street Friday about 3:30 p.m.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

A semi trailer and a Lincoln collided at the intersection of State Farm Road and Jeffers Street Friday about 3:30 p.m. According to the North Platte Police Department, the Lincoln was traveling north on U.S. Highway 83 through the State Farm Road intersection on a red light when it collided with the semi that was heading eastbound. The semi dragged the Lincoln more than 50 feet on State Farm Road. The driver of the Lincoln was transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.