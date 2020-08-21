A semi trailer and a Lincoln collided at the intersection of State Farm Road and Jeffers Street Friday about 3:30 p.m. According to the North Platte Police Department, the Lincoln was traveling north on U.S. Highway 83 through the State Farm Road intersection on a red light when it collided with the semi that was heading eastbound. The semi dragged the Lincoln more than 50 feet on State Farm Road. The driver of the Lincoln was transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries.
Semi trailer, car collide at intersection of State Farm Road and Jeffers Street
Tim Johnson
News/sports reporter
Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
