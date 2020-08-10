A 44-year-old former Sidney resident was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Monday for disposing of hazardous waste without a permit in 2017.
Edward Miller also received three years of post-release supervision and was ordered by U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp to pay $25,471 in restitution.
The charges against Miller grew out of information gathered by the EPA Criminal Investigation Division.
According to a media release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Miller loaded a truck and flatbed trailer with chemicals, including pesticides, from a warehouse at Renkoski Property Development in Sidney on Oct. 24, 2017.
Miller, who did not have a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act permit, then disposed of the hazardous waste at three undeveloped sites along South T Road about three miles south of Aurora in Hamilton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.