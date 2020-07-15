The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 83 Tuesday night as Sioux City, Iowa, residents Robert Islas and Gilbert Vasquez.
Islas, 32, was the driver of the northbound vehicle that collided with a southbound semitrailer truck near mile marker 93.
Vasquez, 59, was the passenger in the vehicle.
The vehicle was reported at 6:49 p.m.
The driver of the semi had minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor, and it appeared that seat belts were in use.
