 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Patrol: 1 Lincoln County business sells alcohol to minor

  • 0

One Lincoln County business failed an alcohol inspection conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday.

Smoker Friendly sold alcohol to a minor during the inspection of 15 businesses in the county, according to a press release from the patrol.

The minor’s ID was successfully checked during the operation, which consisted of stops at convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores and bars.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Jupiter and Venus will collide in the night sky this week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News