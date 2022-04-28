State Patrol: 1 Lincoln County business sells alcohol to minor

One Lincoln County business failed an alcohol inspection conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday.

Smoker Friendly sold alcohol to a minor during the inspection of 15 businesses in the county, according to a press release from the patrol.

The minor’s ID was successfully checked during the operation, which consisted of stops at convenience stores, restaurants, liquor stores and bars.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.