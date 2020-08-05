Sutherland city officials announced via Facebook that the Sutherland pool is closed for the rest of the season after staff member was exposed to COVID-19.
"To date, there have been no positive tests for Village employees and this closing is being done at this time in an abundance of caution in consideration of the health and safety of the citizens of the Village of Sutherland," said the post.
