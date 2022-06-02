Teacher of the Year award winners named

The North Platte Public Schools Foundation announced the 2022 Teacher of the Year award winners Thursday.

The district employees received their awards May 20 during the foundation’s year-end teacher gathering.

The foundation provided the following information about the winners:

» Administrator of the Year is McDonald Elementary Principal Kim Flanders. Flanders is a North Platte High School alumna and started employment with the NPPS District in 1995. She has been an elementary principal for 10 years and has been a teacher for several grades as well as an instructional coach for the district.

Flanders participated in a cohort for the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals’ Pre-K-3 Leadership Academy, and received the 2021 Women of Achievement Award for education as well as many other awards during her career. This year she started Mustang Meets at McDonald to strengthen relationships between all grade levels and staff. Flanders fosters the learning of students as well as staff.

» The 2022 sixth-through-12th-grade Teacher of the Year is North Platte High School business and video production teacher Philep Willey.

Willey has been with NPPS since 2013. He earned his master’s degree and is currently participating in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln education and human sciences fellowship with educators from California. He continues to further his education to share more knowledge with the students.

Willey works with students to produce many of the videos that are seen at games and on social media. He goes above and beyond for students and his peers.

» The 2022 Teacher of the Year for prekindergarten through fifth grade is Cody second grade teacher Amanda Condon. She is an alumna of NPPS. Condon was hired in 2009 and has earned her master’s degree. This past year Amanda partnered with fellow teacher Stevie Reed to create “Nebraska the Good Life” one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2021 National Christmas Tree. Cody was the only school in Nebraska chosen.

Condon was a finalist this year for the Women of Achievement educators award. She is an amazing teacher who works every day to build relationships with students and staff.

» The 2022 Employee of the Year is special services administrative assistant Lynnette Shannon. She has been with the district since 2015, working at Adams Middle School until 2018 when she accepted the position of special education secretary.

Shannon’s dedication to not only special education but also to Buffalo Early Learning Center this past year has been very valuable. She works collaboratively across the district to ensure that the students are safe and communication to parents of preschoolers is done in a timely manner.

» The 2022 Bulldog of Excellence is Tammy Michaels.

Michaels started with the NPPS District in 1998 and has earned her master’s degree. She started her elementary teaching at Cody, then went to Osgood. Michaels is now a preschool teacher at Osgood. She was recognized as one of the employees of the month and ultimately was named Bulldog of Excellence. She is known across the district for her dedication to teaching.

These awards recognize and encourage superior professional effort to improve instruction and to cultivate the continuation of education excellence in the North Platte schools. Teacher and staff member award winners receive a plaque and a $250 cash award. Administrators receive a plaque and $1,000 extra budget authority for their building/administrative area.

Recognition will be given at North Platte Public Schools Foundation “Education After Hours” event July 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Venue 304. Tickets are $60 each and available online at nppsf.org, or call 308-696-3325 for more information.