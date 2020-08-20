LINCOLN — As schools across Nebraska reopen, TestNebraska has released upcoming locations, dates and times for COVID-19 testing.
“We want parents to pay particular attention to any possible sign of COVID-19 symptoms,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, director of public health and chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services. “Parents should not send their kids to school if they are running a fever or displaying other possible COVID-19 symptoms. They should instead contact their health care provider for an assessment and/or schedule a test.”
Anyone showing signs of COVID-19 (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea) or who has already tested positive should remain home and self-quarantine for a minimum of ten days counting from the onset of symptoms. The person should also remain fever free for 72 hours without medication before coming out of quarantine.
Anyone experiencing emergency warning signs such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake and bluish lips, should seek medical attention immediately or call 911.
Anthone said he also wants to re-emphasize for every Nebraskan that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can receive a test through TestNebraska. Testing services offered through TestNebraska are free.
“All residents should continually monitor for symptoms,” he said. “Residents should monitor for specific symptoms to determine whether they need a test.”
People who have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at testnebraska.com to determine whether they should be seen for testing.
Area testing locations, dates and times are listed below. New dates and times continue to be added to testnebraska.com. Please check the site often for the most recent updates:
» Broken Bow: Aug. 21, Aug. 28, 8-10 a.m., Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Drive.
» Cambridge: Aug. 27, 1-3:30 p.m., Marks Pharmacy, 722 Patterson St.
» Curtis: Aug. 24, Sept. 21, 8-10 a.m., Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave.
» Lexington: Aug. 26, 8 a.m.-noon, LRHC Rehab Services Building, 1600 W. 13th St.
» McCook: Sept. 2, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, 8-10 a.m., Red Willow Fairgrounds, Merchant Building, West Fifth St.
» North Platte: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-9:30 a.m., 111 N. Dewey St. (between West Central District Health Department and NebraskaLand National Bank).
» Trenton: Sept. 2, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, 8-10 a.m., Community Room, 401 E. First St.
Nebraskans can complete an assessment at testnebraska.com or testnebraska.com/es for Spanish. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a QR code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site.
The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. If an individual does not have Internet access, a relative or friend can help them complete the assessment.
Residents who have general questions about testing or need help completing the online assessment can call the TestNebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.
