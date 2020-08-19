'Thankful for Nebraska,' DC native shares story with North Platte Rotarians

The journey took Garry Clark from public housing in Washington, D.C., and a rough family life to the Nebraska town of Fremont, where he is the president and CEO of the Greater Fremont Development Council.
Clark wrote a column that was published July 20 in the Omaha World-Herald. After that piece was posted on Facebook, he was invited to speak to the North Platte Noon Rotary Club at Another Round. Clark will also speak to the Sunrise Rotary Club at 7 a.m. Thursday at Nebraskaland National Bank, 1400 S. Dewey St.
“First and foremost, I am just thankful for Nebraska,” Clark said. “I’m very thankful for the world of opportunities that provided me something that saved my life.”
Both his parents were addicted to cocaine and crack cocaine, forcing Clark to grow up quickly in that environment.
“For me, growing up in Washington, D.C., I didn’t know what ag was,” Clark said. “I didn’t know that Nebraska existed, not that I was terrible at geography, I just didn’t care.”
At an early age, he witnessed a couple of drive-by shootings and saw his mother do drugs and his father get arrested for robbing people.
“I’d been a part of that lifestyle because I was immersed in it,” Clark said.
As a youngster, Clark said, he lived in 13 different homes and went to the same number of schools. From that difficult beginning, Clark’s mother overcame her addictions, and when he graduated from high school, she gave him a brochure on Dana College, a now-defunct baccalaureate college in Blair, Nebraska.
“My senior year in high school I joined the track team and won every meet I entered,” Clark said, but there were no scholarship offers forthcoming.
He decided to fill out the application to Dana and received a provisional acceptance.
“That gave me a new lease on life,” Clark said. “My grade point average was 3.9 my first semester at Dana.”
Clark said Dana provided him with stability. He lived in the dorm and had a consistent roof over his head and regular meals.
“I set 19 records in track and after graduating from Dana received a full scholarship to UNO (University of Nebraska at Omaha),” Clark said. “I earned my master’s in public administration there.”
He has since written a book, “Unlikely Viking: From the D.C. Projects to Rural Nebraska,” which tells his life story.
“This is my Nebraska story, my appreciation for a place that became an oasis of hope for me,” Clark said.
In his easy manner, he encouraged the audience to tell their own stories.
“People want to hear your story,” Clark said. “Find the passion of your life, goals and dreams. Focus on your passion and stay on track.”
His book is available at Amazon.com, as well as other sites.
