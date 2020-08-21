'They want to be here': North Platte middle school enjoys successful first week with in-person, remote learning

Adams Middle School teacher Marie Brosius believes teaching online in the spring gave her colleagues and her some great experience to begin this new school year.
The closure of schools due to COVID-19 in March forced schools to look at alternative teaching methods. With Google Classroom, teachers have a program that benefits both the students in class and those learning online.
“We did remote learning through Zoom and Google Classroom last year, so we’re pretty much ready for that,” Brosius said. “Now we have to do both at the same time. It’s a little time-consuming, but we got prepared a little bit this summer because we knew that might be coming.”
Teachers record the lessons daily without students in the room and download the information to Google Classroom.
“I’m coinciding teaching my Google Classroom, which is computer based, with my students in the classroom as well as my kids in remote,” Brosius said. “So if something would happen, like if they would get sick, they would know where to go right off the bat and there would be no question.”
Adams Principal James Ayers agreed the concept of online learning has expanded benefits to students.
“With Google Classroom, there’s no more sending homework with the kids who might get sick,” Ayers said. “They just get online and have their assignments right in front of them.”
Students who might have missed something while in class can get on Google Classroom and go over the assignment again online, Ayers said.
“Parents can see it, so they can see what’s going on. So it’s created a transparent curriculum for our parents and our students to see what’s really going on in our classrooms,” Ayers said. “It’s really been an easy process.”
Brosius said the students in the classroom are glad to be back.
“They’re wanting to be here and they’re so willing to keep these masks on,” Brosius said. “I think as adults, we have a harder time with the masks than they do. They want to be here and interact with their friends. It’s really a positive experience.”
Ayers said the first week of school has gone very well.
“It’s been great,” Ayers said. “I talked to Mr. Joneson, our assistant principal, and we said this has probably been our best first week of school that we’ve had in a long time.”
He said the students and teachers understand the expectations and what needs to be done.
“The kids have been very, very good,” Ayers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.