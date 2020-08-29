One might say the “three C’s” — COVID-19 caution and cash reserves — sum up the shape of North Platte’s proposed 2020-21 city budget.
Total spending would barely rise, with the city’s property tax rate held steady, in the $146.8 million spending plan that will receive its public hearing at Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.
City of North Platte Budget Fiscal Year 2020-21 (proposed)
|Category
|2019-20 (adopted)
|2020-21 (proposed)
|Percent change
|SPENDING
|General Fund
|$32,422,142
|$31,591,825
|-2.56%
|Enterprise (ML&W)
|$66,815,863
|$59,059,318
|-11.61%
|Other Funds
|$47,470,601
|$56,159,053
|+18.3%
|TOTAL, ALL FUNDS
|$146,708,606
|$146,810,196
|+0.07%
|PROPERTY TAX REQUEST, CITY ALONE*
|$7,102,586
|$7,167,197
|+0.91%
|TAXABLE VALUATION
|$1,604,401,647
|$1,618,995,929
|+0.91%
|PROPERTY TAX RATE, CITY ALONE ($1/$100 taxable value)*
|$0.44269
|$0.44269
|None
But the city would shed 14 “full-time equivalent” jobs, due both to belt-tightening to formally establish a general-fund cash reserve and an estimated $150,000 drop in city sales taxes due to the coronavirus.
Council members will hold a special meeting Thursday to debate and vote on adopting the budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
Both meetings this week will start at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
The new budget’s spending for all funds, including the self-supporting Municipal Light & Water departments, would be 0.07% higher than in the current fiscal year.
Total spending in the general fund — which usually draws the most attention, despite being only one-fifth of the total budget — would fall by 2.56% to $31.59 million.
That figure ticked upward by $35,635 from council work-session drafts once the city’s final taxable value was certified Aug. 20, City Administrator Matt Kibbon said.
Because that figure grew by 0.91%, the city’s total property tax request will rise by an identical percentage to $7.17 million, he said.
That also would leave the 2020-21 property tax rate for city government unchanged, at 44.27 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The budget to be reviewed Tuesday estimates $7.95 million in income from the city’s 1.5% sales tax, compared with $8.1 million in the soon-to-expire 2019-20 budget.
Kibbon, preparing his first budget after succeeding Jim Hawks in May, said the last-minute revenue increase will be saved toward setting up the cash reserve long urged by the city’s Grand Island auditing firm.
That formal step won’t actually be taken in next week’s budget vote, he said, though the funds to do it will make up most of the $2.23 million in the city’s “contingency” budget.
“I did make mention of establishing the cash reserve” in the council’s Aug. 10 work session, Kibbon said. “I didn’t get any feedback in opposition to that. We just ran out of time in developing a budget.”
But the council will be asked to take that final step during the next year so that “by the next budget cycle, we will have established a formal cash reserve,” he said.
Ensuring there’s money to put in that reserve, plus COVID-19 uncertainties, led Kibbon early this year to ask city departments to find ways to trim their payrolls.
“The reductions really are with an eye toward building that cash reserve so we’re prepared for the unforeseens that take place within any organization,” he said.
The city’s overall full-time equivalent payroll for 2020-21 would start at 414, compared with 430 when the current fiscal year started 11 months ago.
Two positions were eliminated last January when City Attorney Doug Stack retired and the council contracted out the city’s legal services to North Platte’s Waite & McWha law firm.
Some of the other 14 FTEs already have been cut as some employees retired or left and weren’t replaced, Kibbon said. A few were able to fill vacancies in other city departments.
He added that the city hopes to restore some of the lost jobs in time, after COVID-19’s economic effects ease and the cash reserve is set up and reaches its necessary level.
General-fund FTEs would fall from 347 to 328.5 compared with the start of the current budget.
Most of the general fund’s job cuts would be accounted for by the Public Service Department (121 to 114 FTE), the Recreation Department (59 to 53), the Police Department (67 to 64) and the North Platte Public Library (18 to 16).
The city administration would add a full-time human services director to consolidate employment-related duties spread across several departments, Kibbon said.
Employment at Iron Eagle Golf Course, which remains separate from the general fund, would remain at 12 FTE.
But the course’s budget would be 14.9% lower, falling from $559,613 to $476,249, because the city plans to close Iron Eagle’s clubhouse from Nov. 1 to March 17.
Golfers still would be able to play Iron Eagle on the “honor system” during the winter as weather permits, Kibbon said. The course still will be maintained as needed.
Though ML&W’s employment would grow from 71 to 73.5 FTE, the combined $59.06 million budget for its electric, water and sewer departments would be 11.6% lower than in 2019-20.
Combined spending authority for Iron Eagle and other “miscellaneous” funds, by contrast would rise by 18.3% over 2019-20 levels.
That group includes federal and state funds, the city’s Quality Growth Fund, the parks-dedicated Newburn funds, the city’s hotel “occupation tax” and pass-through funds for tax increment financing projects.
It’s also where the city accounts for street, water and sewer projects financed by bonds ultimately repaid through property taxes.
Bond repayments, which would grow by 20.6% next year, are exempt from state property-tax lids.
This year’s downtown “bricks” renovation and other city street resurfacing projects are partly reflected in that figure, Kibbon said.
