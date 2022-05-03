'Trap': Even the actors in North Platte High's spring play 'get chills'

An investigation follows twists and turns as the theater students at North Platte High School interview witnesses to an incomprehensible event.

The production is a play about a play in California where every person in the audience falls unconscious — that is, every person but one. The play that brings everything to light is “Trap” by Stephen Gregg.

The performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

Theater department director Brittany McDaniel said the ending is a secret that will be surprising and perhaps a bit scary.

“They can’t figure out what happened, if it was on accident, if there was something nefarious or if someone was behind it,” McDaniel said. “This show tries to unwrap the mystery and figure out how these people are unconscious and how they can get saved before they all die.”

McDaniel said 42 students are involved in the production including 37 on stage and five in the backstage crew.

“They all work really well together, which is good,” McDaniel said.

She said the students are excited about the play, which is the final production this school year.

“It’s definitely a little different from some of the other shows we’ve done,” McDaniel said. “I thought we’d do a kind of dark thriller that’s suspenseful to kind of shake up the kids to try something new.”

The students will use some “different acting muscles” than they are used to, McDaniel said.

Paxton Robertson, a junior, plays a character who knows a lot about the secret. She said what happens at the end will surprise everyone.

“It surprised me for sure,” Robertson said. “It’s about this small town and they have this theater that has already been the site of a tragedy. Then later on in present day, there’s another tragedy, and so this play follows the investigation as they try to figure out what happened.”

She agreed with McDaniel that the production is not the usual fare presented by the theater department. “It’s definitely very different from any other production I’ve ever done,” Robertson said.

Joseph Roeder, a junior, plays two parts in the play, Gander Main and Clifton Barnes.

“Gander Main is a lawyer of a murder trial and Clifton is kind of the homecoming/prom king of the school,” Roeder said. “My favorite part of the play is no matter how many times we run it, I still get chills the whole time throughout the show.

“It’s scary and when you feel like the parts you understand clicks in your brain, you’re like ohhhhhhh.”

Admission is $5 at the door. The play is not recommended for young elementary-age students.

