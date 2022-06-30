Tysdal sentenced for securities fraud

A 1989 North Platte High School graduate was sentenced Thursday in Denver to concurrent six-year Colorado prison terms on two counts of securities fraud.

Tyler T. Tysdal, 51, also must serve three years of mandatory parole after his prison time and make more than $18.5 million in restitution, District Judge Ericka Englert ruled in Denver District Court.

The former investment professional had pleaded guilty in June 2021 to two of 70 securities-fraud counts filed in a Colorado grand jury indictment in December 2019.

An earlier federal probe said Tysdal and his Georgia business partner had bilked 77 investors out of more than $46 million between 2011 and 2019.

The investors included former National Football League quarterbacks Matt Cassel and Carson Palmer, NFL tight end Kyle Rudolph and former Major League Baseball player Eric Karros.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission previously fined Tysdal $1.163 million and barred him from working in the securities field for three years.

His partner, Grant M. Carter, was to be sentenced on related Colorado charges later Thursday. Carter had received a $160,000 SEC fine.

Attorneys for Tysdal submitted a nearly $2.118 million restitution check during his two-hour sentencing hearing.

That reduced his maximum prison sentence under his plea agreement from eight years to six, prosecutors and defense lawyers said.

Tysdal had been named a North Platte High School Distinguished Alumnus in 2016 by the North Platte Public Schools Foundation. It withdrew the honor after he entered his guilty pleas last year.

Tysdal received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance from Georgetown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, The Telegraph wrote in April 2016.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.