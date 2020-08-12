State senators Wednesday passed bills on the 2020 Legislature’s next-to-last day to let military retirees exempt half their state income taxes and grant “preseason” deer hunting permits on a family’s own land.
Legislative Bill 153, the tax exemption bill, and LB 126, the hunting bill, were among measures offered by west central Nebraska lawmakers that advanced or won final approval Tuesday and Wednesday.
The pandemic-delayed 2020 session will finally end Thursday with third and final votes on two more bills by regional senators, including North Platte Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill (LB 1021).
The 106th Legislature’s last daily agenda also will include final action on renewing Nebraska’s 33-year-old business tax incentives (LB 1107) and banning the use of “dilation and extraction” in second-trimester abortions (LB 814).
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a retired U.S. Army colonel, sponsored LB 153’s 50% income-tax exemption for veterans’ retirement pay that won 46-0 passage Wednesday.
The bill, which Brewer introduced at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ request, was awaiting a final vote when the COVID-19 outbreak sent lawmakers home for four months.
LB 153’s tax exemption wouldn’t be available until 2022 under an amendment senators approved after the break to deal with reduced state revenues due to the pandemic.
Brewer thanked Kearney Sen. John Lowe for making LB 153 his 2020 priority bill and his colleagues for moving his bill through all three rounds of floor debate without a single dissenting vote.
“Countless people and veteran groups in Nebraska have worked on this for over 30 years,” he told The Telegraph.
“Exempting 50% of military retired pay from Nebraska income taxes makes us more competitive with neighboring states and helps us attract retiring veterans to come to or stay in Nebraska.”
LB 126, offered last year by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes, was one of the few non-priority bills to clear the Legislature in the 60-day session’s final 17-day sprint that began July 20.
The bill, approved 30-7, would direct the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to issue up to four $5 deer-only preseason permits to an applying property owner and members of the owner’s immediate family.
Those permits would be good for the Saturday through Monday before the regular deer season, which will start Nov. 14 this year.
Hughes, who won passage in 2019 of a companion bill (LB 127) defining “immediate family,” said his proposal would help landowners control their own deer populations and encourage younger generations to take up game hunting.
If Ricketts signs LB 126, up to two family members younger than 19 could receive the special permits. No more than two could be granted to people 19 or older.
Nebraska resident landowners would have to own at least 80 acres to qualify for a single preseason permit, 160 for two, 240 for three and 320 for the maximum of four.
Non-Nebraskans owning land in the state would have to own at least 320 acres for a single permit, 640 for two, 960 for three and 1,280 for four.
Other bills of regional interest to move forward Tuesday or Wednesday include:
» LB 632, a Hughes bill amended to include four other bills heard by the Natural Resources Committee that he chairs. It won second-round approval Tuesday on a voice vote, setting up a final vote Thursday.
Its language includes a separate Hughes bill (LB 861) to set statewide standards for recycling containers and encourage “secondary use” recycling processes such as biomass.
Provisions from other bills would require state Natural Resources Commission members to be Nebraska residents, require development of a state flood mitigation plan, cap utilities’ disconnection and reconnection fees and grant a 30-day disconnection grace period for people with health issues that losing utility service would make worse.
» LB 963, a Brewer bill that lets first responders apply for state workers’ compensation for “mental injury or illness” and receive reimbursement for costs of annual “resilience training.”
Senators sent the bill and a companion appropriations measure (LB 963A) to Ricketts Tuesday on identical 45-0 votes.
» LB 808, an omnibus commerce measure introduced by Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams and containing the contents of five other bills. Williams chairs the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
Lawmakers gave the bill 47-0 final approval Tuesday.
» LB 781, requiring annual continuing education for city, village and county treasurers, which won 47-0 final approval Wednesday.
Introduced by Gering Sen. John Stinner, the measure was partly inspired by Lincoln County commissioners’ 2019 removal of former County Treasurer Lorie Koertner.
