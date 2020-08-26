As of Aug. 25, 383 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19.
Often, the most the public knows about those deaths is whether they were a man or woman, and their age.
An initiative by the Roper Data Journalism Lab at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hopes to share their stories.
“In any other time, we would have memorials to the dead. What we’re attempting to do is to fix that. We want to help Nebraska remember those lost to COVID-19,” says the press release. “We would like to create a list of everyone we’ve lost. Their name. Where they’re from. A little bit about them. Ideally, we’d like to talk to people who know them and can tell us more.”
In order to do so, the lab is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who died from COVID-19 — mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, friends, neighbors, community members.
The public can contribute information through the form below:
