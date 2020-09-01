UP to begin operating North Platte's Bailey Yard as single classification yard

Union Pacific will begin operating Bailey Yard as a single classification yard, due to improved customer shipment processing times, according to a statement from Raquel Espinoza, UP spokesperson.
"All rail shipments will be sorted on the west side of Bailey Yard, which plays a critical role on the Union Pacific network. The changes are a testament to the team’s operational excellence and safe, reliable service to customers. We do not anticipate changes at Bailey Yard will have a significant impact on the estimated 1,600 employees who are based in North Platte," the statement said.
