The North Platte Police Department reported that a 17-year-old North Platte girl has been found safe Wednesday afternoon after she was reported as a runaway case earlier in the day.
No other information was made available on Kaylee Nichelson.
Nichelson was also reported as a missing person last Monday and was located two days later.
