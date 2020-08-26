North Platte Public Schools officials say the district has three students and three adults who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Tina Smith, director of communication for NPPS, said those six people are currently isolating at home.
NPPS monitors all cases in which people have had direct contact with a COVID-19 case, are under investigation or in quarantine, or have tested positive. Those cases total 56 — 45 students and 11 adults.
“At this time, NPPS is not in jeopardy of closing any classroom or school,” Smith said. “We will continue to work with the West Central District Health Department to monitor all cases that are brought to our attention.”
“We are following our plan and playbooks and assessing each situation individually,” said Superintendent Ron Hanson. “Each case has been a little different, but the big picture is that requiring face-coverings has kept us in schools.”
Hanson said the goal is to keep schools open in the healthiest and safest environments possible. “At this time, we do not have reason to believe that any school should be closed,” Hanson said. “We will continue to monitor each case and work with the West Central District Health Department to determine what course of action we need to take to educate our student population and maintain a healthy work environment for our staff.”
In the North Platte Catholic Schools, Superintendent Kevin Dodson said that, to his knowledge, three students have tested negative for the virus. One teacher, Dodson said, tested positive this summer, but has since returned to work.
Editor’s note: An email sent to The Telegraph by NPPS earlier Wednesday had described the 56 cases being monitored as “total number of active positive COVID cases.”
