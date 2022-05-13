Vanderheiden Memorial a run for healing and hope

Mental health problems and suicide touch many lives, and the Platte River Fitness Series hopes to bring healing and connection for those who have been impacted.

The second annual Tyler Vanderheiden Memorial 2-mile and 5-mile runs have opened the door nationally and internationally for people to share their stories. There will be a virtual version as well as an in-person event Saturday at Cody Park in North Platte.

Tyler committed suicide on May 2, 2015, and his parents, Tim and Shannon, have shared their story as a means of outreach.

“It’s very hard; however, I cannot think of a better share of ourselves, a sharing of our hearts,” Shannon said, “and a celebration of Tyler honoring his life and his memories.”

Vanderheiden said she has heard from people who have thanked her and Tim “for allowing them to have an outlet for their grieving process and a light of hope for people who are struggling.”

As difficult as it is for the Vanderheiden family, she said it brings them satisfaction to know they are bringing hope and support to others. Tyler’s siblings, Sydney Embrey and Cole, will be in town for the event as well.

Not only does the race offer healing and support to others, Vanderheiden said, but her family also draws help from that community.

“I told Trudy (Merritt) I have a goal to have every state represented (in the race) and every county in the state,” Vanderheiden said. “I can’t articulate or even explain that feeling, but with every single comment from others who were using it in a positive way, it was like a stitch of healing to my broken heart.”

Trudy Merritt, Platte River Fitness’ founder and director and the race director, said the Vanderheidens’ goal of having every state represented has been reached. About half the counties in Nebraska are represented as well.

“Mental health and suicide prevention, particularly mental health, touches everyone,” Merritt said. “You either struggle yourself, know someone who struggles or lost someone who struggles.”

Merritt said one of the purposes she had in founding the fitness series was to make sure it was not about exercise alone; the “why” needed to be bigger than any race itself.

“I felt we needed to include mental health in that conversation because mental health and physical health are both necessary for people to live their best life,” Merritt said. “It can’t be a binary choice when it comes to health. Both equate health.”

Tyler loved the outdoors, and because of that, the Vanderheidens reached out to Nebraska Game and Parks, which took on the race as a project and helped get the word out, as well as other support efforts.

The proceeds from the race will go to the Game and Parks for outdoor space development and improvement in the state’s park system for all Nebraskans to enjoy.

The event is sponsored by the West Central District Health Department, which aims to bring the light of understanding to mental health and suicide prevention through the race.

The deadline for online registration is 4 p.m. today. In-person registration will take place before the race from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. More information, entry forms and costs can be found at platteriverfitness.com.

